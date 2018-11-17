Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (YINN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 6,546,076 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 261% from the previous session’s volume of 1,814,340 shares.The stock last traded at $20.51 and had previously closed at $19.35.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $1,566,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $581,000. SP Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $508,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $443,000. Finally, HRT Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the third quarter worth $262,000.
About Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN)
Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.
Featured Article: Terms to Better Understand Call Options
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.