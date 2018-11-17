Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 6,546,076 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 261% from the previous session’s volume of 1,814,340 shares.The stock last traded at $20.51 and had previously closed at $19.35.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $1,566,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $581,000. SP Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $508,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $443,000. Finally, HRT Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the third quarter worth $262,000.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (YINN) Sees Strong Trading Volume” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/17/direxion-daily-ftse-china-bull-3x-shares-yinn-sees-strong-trading-volume.html.

About Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN)

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

Featured Article: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.