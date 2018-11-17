DISCO Corp/ADR (DSCSY) versus Assd Brit FOODS/ADR (ASBFY) Critical Contrast

DISCO Corp/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) and Assd Brit FOODS/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares DISCO Corp/ADR and Assd Brit FOODS/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DISCO Corp/ADR 21.35% 18.60% 15.09% Assd Brit FOODS/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for DISCO Corp/ADR and Assd Brit FOODS/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DISCO Corp/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A Assd Brit FOODS/ADR 0 1 5 0 2.83

Risk and Volatility

DISCO Corp/ADR has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Assd Brit FOODS/ADR has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DISCO Corp/ADR and Assd Brit FOODS/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DISCO Corp/ADR $1.51 billion 3.53 $334.55 million $1.97 15.08 Assd Brit FOODS/ADR $20.29 billion 1.24 $1.31 billion $1.76 18.06

Assd Brit FOODS/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than DISCO Corp/ADR. DISCO Corp/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Assd Brit FOODS/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

DISCO Corp/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.33 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Assd Brit FOODS/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. DISCO Corp/ADR pays out 16.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Assd Brit FOODS/ADR pays out 15.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Assd Brit FOODS/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

DISCO Corp/ADR beats Assd Brit FOODS/ADR on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DISCO Corp/ADR

Disco Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines in Japan and internationally. Its precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws, as well as products for dicing before grinding process and package singulation. The company also offers precision processing tools comprising dicing blades, grinding wheels, and dry polishing wheels; and other products, such as accessory equipment, as well as frames and cassettes, and additives for cutting waters. In addition, it manufactures and sells precision diamond abrasive tools; and offers processing services. Further, the company is involved in the disassembly and recycling of precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines, as well as provides training services for the maintenance and operation of its products. Additionally, it leases precision machines; and purchases and sells used machines. The company was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Assd Brit FOODS/ADR

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses. The Sugar segment is involved in growing, processing, and sale of sugar beet and sugar cane to industrial users. The Agriculture segment manufactures and sells animal feeds; and provides other products and services for the agriculture sector. The Ingredients segment manufactures bakers' yeast, bakery ingredients, enzymes, lipids, yeast extracts, and cereal specialties. The Retail segment is involved in buying and merchandising clothing and accessories through the Primark and Penneys retail chains, which offer womenswear, lingerie, children's wear, menswear, footwear, accessories, hosiery, beauty and homeware. The company was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Associated British Foods plc is a subsidiary of Wittington Investments Limited.

