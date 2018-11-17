Discovery Communications (DISCA) PT Raised to $42.00

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) had its price target boosted by MKM Partners from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research lowered shares of Discovery Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Discovery Communications from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Discovery Communications from $30.00 to $35.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Discovery Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Discovery Communications to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.03.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCA traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,021,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,611,937. Discovery Communications has a one year low of $16.82 and a one year high of $34.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.24.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Discovery Communications had a positive return on equity of 17.05% and a negative net margin of 8.52%. The business’s revenue was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Discovery Communications will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Discovery Communications news, Director Kenneth W. Lowe sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total value of $1,675,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,236,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,697,412.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David Leavy sold 39,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $1,243,148.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 464,652 shares of company stock valued at $13,203,210. Corporate insiders own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISCA. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in Discovery Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,579,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Discovery Communications by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,974,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,189,000 after buying an additional 841,302 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Discovery Communications by 928.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 683,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,885,000 after buying an additional 617,398 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in Discovery Communications by 199.3% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 749,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,980,000 after buying an additional 499,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Discovery Communications by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,056,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,080,000 after buying an additional 430,300 shares in the last quarter. 37.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through U.S. Networks, International Networks, and Education and Other segments. It owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, Velocity, Discovery Family Channel, Destination America, American Heroes Channel, Discovery Life, The Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

