DISH Network (DISH) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday. They currently have $36.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “DISH is hurt by subscriber loss in the Pay-TV business, primarily due to stiff competition and cord-cutting. Moreover, Sling TV subscriber base is increasing, but at a much slower rate. These factors negatively impacted top-line growth. Churn rate also increased in the third-quarter due to unavailability of Univision’s certain channels. Additionally, escalating programming and content expenses, retransmission fees and failure to strike any deal with wireless operators are major concerns. Nevertheless, DISH’s efforts to diversify its business from being a pure-play satellite-TV operator to an Internet TV operator is expected to help it counter competitive threats from low-cost video streaming operators. Moreover, DISH’s focus on acquiring and retaining subscribers that are profitable over the long term, is paying off.”

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DISH. BidaskClub downgraded DISH Network from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Monday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded DISH Network from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.77.

DISH stock opened at $32.85 on Tuesday. DISH Network has a 12-month low of $27.54 and a 12-month high of $52.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.25.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. DISH Network had a return on equity of 20.26% and a net margin of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that DISH Network will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider James Defranco bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.99 per share, with a total value of $174,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,198,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,936,529.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,688,150 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 1.3% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 517,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,406,000 after acquiring an additional 6,880 shares in the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH acquired a new position in shares of DISH Network in the third quarter worth about $1,311,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 112.8% in the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 20,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 10,748 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 7,273.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 21,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 21,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 188,000.0% in the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.17% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

