DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (DNP) Holdings Lifted by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,281 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 7,822 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $532,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 294.9% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 82,868 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 61,881 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 15.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 137,302 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 18,687 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 44.3% in the third quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 48,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 14,900 shares during the period. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $105,000. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DNP stock opened at $11.08 on Friday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $11.45.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.04%.

About DNP Select Income Fund

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

