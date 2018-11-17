Donald McGurk Sells 9,035 Shares of Codan Limited (CDA) Stock

Codan Limited (ASX:CDA) insider Donald McGurk sold 9,035 shares of Codan stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$3.10 ($2.20), for a total value of A$28,008.50 ($19,864.18).

CDA traded up A$0.11 ($0.08) on Friday, hitting A$3.14 ($2.23). The company had a trading volume of 113,624 shares.

About Codan

Codan Limited develops rugged and electronics solutions for organizations, mining companies, security and military groups, and governments in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Communications Equipment, Metal Detection, and Tracking Solutions. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets communications equipment for high frequency radios and land mobile radios (LMR).

