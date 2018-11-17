Dougherty & Co Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Pandora Media Inc (P)

Pandora Media Inc (NYSE:P) – Investment analysts at Dougherty & Co lifted their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of Pandora Media in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 14th. Dougherty & Co analyst S. Frankel now anticipates that the Internet radio service will earn ($0.97) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.01). Dougherty & Co also issued estimates for Pandora Media’s Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

P has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine cut Pandora Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Pandora Media from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity cut Pandora Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Pandora Media from $7.00 to $10.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pandora Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Pandora Media has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.23.

Shares of Pandora Media stock opened at $8.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.18 and a beta of -0.42. Pandora Media has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $10.07.

Pandora Media (NYSE:P) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The Internet radio service reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $417.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.69 million. Pandora Media had a negative return on equity of 330.21% and a negative net margin of 23.85%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Pandora Media by 26.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 91,968 shares of the Internet radio service’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 19,250 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pandora Media during the first quarter valued at $6,045,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Pandora Media by 10.9% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 127,512 shares of the Internet radio service’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 12,516 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its position in Pandora Media by 41.0% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 40,252 shares of the Internet radio service’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Pandora Media during the second quarter valued at $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CRO John Trimble sold 75,000 shares of Pandora Media stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total transaction of $653,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 620,916 shares in the company, valued at $5,408,178.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Pandora Media, Inc provides music discovery platform services in the United States and internationally. The company offers streaming radio and on-demand music services, which enable the listeners to create personalized stations and playlists, as well as search and play songs and albums on-demand. It also provides PandoraAd-Supported Radio Service, an ad-supported service that allows listeners to access a catalog of music, comedy, livestreams, and podcasts through its personalized playlist generating system for free across its various delivery platforms, as well as Premium Access, a service to listeners to access on-demand listening experience; and Pandora Plus, a subscription radio service, which also includes replays, additional skipping of songs, offline listening, higher quality audio on supported devices, and longer timeout-free listening.

