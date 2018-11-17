DowDuPont (DWDP) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “DowDuPont Inc. operates as a holding company. It produces agricultural chemicals, material science, and specialty chemical products. Agriculture Business offers crop protection and seeds and traits. Material Science Business offers a range of solutions including consumer solutions and infrastructure solutions and plastics performance. Specialty Products Business includes protection solutions, electronics and communications, nutrition and health and industrial biosciences. DowDuPont Inc, formerly known as Dow Chemical Company, is based in Wilmington, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Nomura cut DowDuPont from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine cut DowDuPont from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on DowDuPont in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on DowDuPont from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of DowDuPont in a research report on Friday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DowDuPont has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.47.

Shares of NYSE DWDP traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $59.19. 11,248,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,652,542. DowDuPont has a 1-year low of $51.32 and a 1-year high of $77.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.48.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. DowDuPont had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $20.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DowDuPont will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. DowDuPont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.71%.

In other DowDuPont news, General Counsel Charles J. Kalil sold 100,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $7,120,633.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DowDuPont by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 4,647 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its stake in shares of DowDuPont by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 250,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,531,000 after purchasing an additional 12,019 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in shares of DowDuPont by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 39,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in shares of DowDuPont by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 99,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of DowDuPont by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 56,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. 69.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DowDuPont Company Profile

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses worldwide. The company's Agriculture segment develops and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; canola, cotton, sunflower, sorghum, wheat, and rice seeds; silage inoculants; and weed control, disease control, and insect control products.

