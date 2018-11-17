DowDuPont Inc (DWDP) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,938,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 310,211 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in DowDuPont were worth $124,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in DowDuPont by 85.1% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in DowDuPont by 334.8% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new position in DowDuPont in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. D. Scott Neal Inc. acquired a new position in DowDuPont in the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in DowDuPont by 291.0% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the period. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other DowDuPont news, General Counsel Charles J. Kalil sold 100,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $7,120,633.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

DWDP opened at $59.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.48. DowDuPont Inc has a twelve month low of $51.32 and a twelve month high of $77.08.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 billion. DowDuPont had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that DowDuPont Inc will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. DowDuPont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.71%.

DWDP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective (down from $79.00) on shares of DowDuPont in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Stephens lowered shares of DowDuPont from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of DowDuPont from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of DowDuPont from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of DowDuPont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.47.

DowDuPont Profile

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses worldwide. The company's Agriculture segment develops and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; canola, cotton, sunflower, sorghum, wheat, and rice seeds; silage inoculants; and weed control, disease control, and insect control products.

