DowDuPont Inc (DWDP) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 787,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,669 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in DowDuPont were worth $50,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DWDP. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in DowDuPont by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 4,647 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its holdings in DowDuPont by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 250,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,531,000 after buying an additional 12,019 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in DowDuPont by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 155,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,245,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Jolley Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in DowDuPont by 374.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC now owns 5,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in DowDuPont by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 37,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after buying an additional 9,328 shares during the period. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DWDP opened at $59.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. DowDuPont Inc has a one year low of $51.32 and a one year high of $77.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.48.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. DowDuPont had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $20.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that DowDuPont Inc will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. DowDuPont’s payout ratio is 44.71%.

In other DowDuPont news, General Counsel Charles J. Kalil sold 100,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $7,120,633.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on DWDP shares. Nomura downgraded shares of DowDuPont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of DowDuPont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of DowDuPont in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of DowDuPont from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of DowDuPont in a report on Friday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.47.

About DowDuPont

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses worldwide. The company's Agriculture segment develops and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; canola, cotton, sunflower, sorghum, wheat, and rice seeds; silage inoculants; and weed control, disease control, and insect control products.

