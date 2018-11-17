Ducommun Incorporated (DCO) Director Sells $215,850.00 in Stock

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Director Robert C. Ducommun sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total value of $215,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 411,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,777,406. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Ducommun stock opened at $41.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $471.02 million, a PE ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Ducommun Incorporated has a twelve month low of $25.52 and a twelve month high of $45.62.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $159.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.04 million. Ducommun had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ducommun Incorporated will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DCO. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Ducommun from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Noble Financial lowered Ducommun from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Ducommun from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Ducommun currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ducommun during the second quarter valued at about $790,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Ducommun by 7.6% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 311,090 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,294,000 after purchasing an additional 22,004 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Ducommun during the third quarter valued at about $2,647,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Ducommun by 165.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,760 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ducommun by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 738,789 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,447,000 after purchasing an additional 33,242 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; high-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

