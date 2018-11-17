Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases New Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (LECO)

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,695,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $499,832,000 after buying an additional 246,220 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,308,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,846,000 after buying an additional 623,921 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,205,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,818,000 after buying an additional 34,053 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,050,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,181,000 after buying an additional 77,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 1,164.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 968,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,952,000 after buying an additional 891,469 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Lincoln Electric news, Director Kathryn Jo Lincoln sold 3,140 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.10, for a total value of $295,474.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,158,655.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LECO shares. BidaskClub upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 22nd. Gabelli upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $85.00 price target on Lincoln Electric and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lincoln Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.44.

Shares of LECO stock opened at $84.09 on Friday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.07 and a twelve month high of $101.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.21. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 31.77% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $737.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.42 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.16%.

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company's welding products include arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

