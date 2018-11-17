Dupont Capital Management Corp Raises Position in Tractor Supply (TSCO)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 35.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,268 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 118.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 58.3% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $85.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Saturday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.73.

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 6,156 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $520,182.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,731,631.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory A. Sandfort sold 140,709 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.28, for a total transaction of $12,703,208.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,845 shares in the company, valued at $10,729,326.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 244,626 shares of company stock worth $22,232,974. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

TSCO opened at $92.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $58.27 and a 52 week high of $97.65. The firm has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.22.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 36.23%. Equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 37.24%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

