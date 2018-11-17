Dycom Industries’ (DY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research restated their buy rating on shares of Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. They currently have a $75.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Dycom is likely to gain from surging demand for 1-gigabit deployment and wireline networks, strong backlog and continuous contract flows in the long run. Moreover, with the commencement of new contracts, the company expects engineering and construction work to gain strong momentum in the coming quarters. In order to expand its market share, the company seeks to grab opportunities by undertaking acquisitions. Its strong financial position, coupled with diligent operational execution, allows it to undertake strategic initiatives. Although shares of Dycom have declined in the past year, it may return to the growth trajectory in the near term.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Dycom Industries from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. B. Riley reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $84.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank set a $93.00 target price on Dycom Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Dycom Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dycom Industries has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $97.30.

Shares of DY stock opened at $72.82 on Tuesday. Dycom Industries has a fifty-two week low of $65.82 and a fifty-two week high of $123.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.24.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 29th. The construction company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05. The firm had revenue of $799.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.51 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 3.94%. Dycom Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Dycom Industries will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Dycom Industries declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DY. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 11.6% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 30,767 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 3.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,182 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,550,000 after acquiring an additional 4,205 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 16.7% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,858 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 13.3% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,931 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dycom Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $661,000.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States and Canada. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

