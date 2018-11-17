E-Dinar Coin (EDR) Market Capitalization Tops $13.74 Million

E-Dinar Coin (CURRENCY:EDR) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 17th. One E-Dinar Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0155 or 0.00000281 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Livecoin, LocalTrade and Exrates. Over the last week, E-Dinar Coin has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar. E-Dinar Coin has a market capitalization of $13.74 million and approximately $446,555.00 worth of E-Dinar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00003101 BTC.

AC3 (AC3) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00012767 BTC.

GanjaCoin (MRJA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000441 BTC.

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Mao Zedong (MAO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000811 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

About E-Dinar Coin

E-Dinar Coin (EDR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. E-Dinar Coin’s total supply is 1,011,211,988 coins and its circulating supply is 886,211,988 coins. E-Dinar Coin’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for E-Dinar Coin is edinarcoin.com.

E-Dinar Coin Coin Trading

E-Dinar Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LocalTrade, Livecoin, Exrates and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as E-Dinar Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire E-Dinar Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase E-Dinar Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

