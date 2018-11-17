E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) (EONGY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) (OTCMKTS:EONGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “E.ON AG is the world’s largest investor-owned energy service provider with operations in the following businesses: energy, chemicals, real estate, oil, telecommunications, distribution/logistics, aluminum and silicon wafers. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EONGY. Jefferies Financial Group cut E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Societe Generale downgraded E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of EONGY stock opened at $10.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.08. E.ON SE Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $9.49 and a 1 year high of $11.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and distributes energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

