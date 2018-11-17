Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $91.61 Million Holdings in Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 906,925 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 153,803 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 1.12% of Guidewire Software worth $91,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GWRE. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 290.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Boston Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

GWRE stock opened at $87.71 on Friday. Guidewire Software Inc has a 12-month low of $70.06 and a 12-month high of $107.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.43. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 974.56, a P/E/G ratio of 41.39 and a beta of 1.24.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 5th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 2.97% and a positive return on equity of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $248.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Guidewire Software Inc will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marcus Ryu sold 20,000 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.93, for a total transaction of $1,998,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,026,180.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Craig Conway sold 400 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.10, for a total value of $42,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,150.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,495 shares of company stock valued at $8,751,743 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Guidewire Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.90.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $91.61 Million Holdings in Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE)” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/17/eagle-asset-management-inc-has-91-61-million-holdings-in-guidewire-software-inc-gwre.html.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

Further Reading: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.