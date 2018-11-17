EagleX (EGX) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2.00

EagleX (CURRENCY:EGX) traded down 38.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. During the last week, EagleX has traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One EagleX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and BiteBTC. EagleX has a market cap of $96,485.00 and $2.00 worth of EagleX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00008773 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00004396 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00017844 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00138674 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00222853 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $559.18 or 0.10122398 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00009667 BTC.

About EagleX

EagleX’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,583,500 coins. The official website for EagleX is eaglepay.io. EagleX’s official Twitter account is @EaglecoinID.

Buying and Selling EagleX

EagleX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EagleX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EagleX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EagleX using one of the exchanges listed above.

