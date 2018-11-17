Earthstone Energy (ESTE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $7.41

Earthstone Energy Inc (NYSE:ESTE) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.41 and last traded at $7.54, with a volume of 5897 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.57.

ESTE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. SunTrust Banks set a $14.00 target price on Earthstone Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Northland Securities set a $14.00 target price on Earthstone Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Imperial Capital upped their target price on Earthstone Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Earthstone Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.25.

Get Earthstone Energy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.31 million, a P/E ratio of 5.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.42.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 2.75% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $46.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.96 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Earthstone Energy Inc will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Earthstone Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in Earthstone Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Earthstone Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Earthstone Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Earthstone Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/17/earthstone-energy-este-hits-new-1-year-low-at-7-41.html.

About Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE)

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas development and production company, operates in the up-stream segment of the oil and natural gas industry in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 91 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 12 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 79,976 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves, 19,961 MBOE of proved developed reserves, and 60,015 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves.

Read More: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Earthstone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earthstone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.