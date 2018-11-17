Edenville Energy (EDL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.17

Shares of Edenville Energy PLC (LON:EDL) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.17 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.18 ($0.00), with a volume of 1554055 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.19 ($0.00).
Separately, Northland Securities restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Edenville Energy in a research report on Monday, November 5th.
About Edenville Energy (LON:EDL)
Edenville Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of energy commodities, primarily coal in Africa. It principal project is the Rukwa project located in Tanzania. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
