Edgestream Partners L.P. Acquires New Position in ConocoPhillips (COP)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,047 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impax Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 0.5% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management LLC now owns 241,107 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $16,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Signature Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth about $303,000. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.3% in the second quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 88,826 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $6,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3,294.8% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 332,455 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $25,732,000 after acquiring an additional 322,662 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 17.2% in the second quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. now owns 6,006 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. 72.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on COP shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.42.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $66.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $48.97 and a 52 week high of $80.24.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The energy producer reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $10.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.48 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 14.62%. Analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 15th will be given a $0.305 dividend. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 12th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 203.33%.

In related news, Chairman Ryan Michael Lance sold 160,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total value of $11,535,812.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 106,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,661,905.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Don E. Jr. Wallette sold 59,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total transaction of $4,271,377.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,968,587.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 288,378 shares of company stock valued at $20,769,145 over the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. Its portfolio includes North American tight oil and oil sands assets in Canada; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

