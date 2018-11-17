Edgestream Partners L.P. Takes $356,000 Position in Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 113,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,332,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 561,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,291,000 after acquiring an additional 81,098 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 568,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,810,000 after acquiring an additional 11,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 218.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 70,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,188,000 after acquiring an additional 48,421 shares during the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $73.67 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1-year low of $58.82 and a 1-year high of $78.16. The firm has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.74.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.14. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is currently 36.29%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank set a $72.00 target price on Expeditors International of Washington and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $73.00 target price on Expeditors International of Washington and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.56.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, such as ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, cargo insurance, cargo monitoring and tracking, and other logistics solutions.

