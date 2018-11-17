Edison International (EIX) Trading Down 12.4% Following Analyst Downgrade

Edison International (NYSE:EIX)’s share price was down 12.4% during trading on Thursday after ValuEngine downgraded the stock from a sell rating to a strong sell rating. The company traded as low as $46.65 and last traded at $47.19. Approximately 10,225,177 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 297% from the average daily volume of 2,574,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.87.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Edison International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Edison International to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Edward Jones downgraded Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Edison International from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.69.

Get Edison International alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EIX. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 327.4% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,136,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $753,705,000 after buying an additional 8,530,510 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Edison International by 43.1% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,836,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $495,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361,340 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Edison International by 141.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,793,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $189,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,379 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Edison International by 15.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,095,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $702,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,620 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Edison International by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,543,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,931,800,000 after purchasing an additional 881,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th were given a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.78%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Edison International (EIX) Trading Down 12.4% Following Analyst Downgrade” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/17/edison-international-eix-trading-down-12-4-following-analyst-downgrade.html.

About Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

Recommended Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.