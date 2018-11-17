Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 386,441 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 54,303 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $67,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EW. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 461,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $64,409,000 after purchasing an additional 23,652 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 42,018 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $588,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102,372 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $155.71 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 1 year low of $106.07 and a 1 year high of $175.00. The firm has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.26, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 20.67% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The firm had revenue of $906.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $121.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Barclays set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.79.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.96, for a total transaction of $932,148.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,771,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total transaction of $99,848.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,961,398.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 156,611 shares of company stock worth $22,651,084 over the last three months. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WARNING: This story was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/17/edwards-lifesciences-corp-ew-shares-sold-by-prudential-financial-inc.html.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies to treat structural heart disease and critically ill patients in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic heart valves and related delivery systems for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

Read More: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.