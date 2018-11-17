Eli Lilly And Co (LLY) Position Trimmed by Sapphire Star Partners LP

Sapphire Star Partners LP decreased its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Sapphire Star Partners LP’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 12.8% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,144,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,131,000 after buying an additional 242,577 shares in the last quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,361,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 0.6% in the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 119,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,798,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 9.1% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 172,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,464,000 after buying an additional 14,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 145.0% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 4,035 shares in the last quarter. 76.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $100.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $100.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.19.

In other news, insider Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.57, for a total value of $63,342.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,662.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 202,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.48, for a total transaction of $22,984,239.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,814,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,483,031,330.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,927,900 shares of company stock worth $140,523,795. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $113.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.29. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12 month low of $73.69 and a 12 month high of $116.61.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 42.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a $0.5625 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.57%.

Eli Lilly And Co Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

