Ellington Financial (EFC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Ellington Financial LLC is a finance company that engages in acquiring and managing mortgage-related assets, including residential mortgage backed securities, prime jumbo, Alternative A-paper and subprime residential mortgage loans. The Company’s targeted assets also include mortgage-related derivatives, corporate debt and equity securities and derivatives. Ellington Financial LLC is headquartered in Old Greenwich, USA. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a hold rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Ellington Financial in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Sandler O’Neill set a $19.00 price objective on Ellington Financial and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ellington Financial from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Ellington Financial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.10.

Shares of EFC opened at $15.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.80. Ellington Financial has a 52 week low of $14.12 and a 52 week high of $16.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.32%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.85%.

In related news, CEO Laurence Penn purchased 28,631 shares of Ellington Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.15 per share, for a total transaction of $462,390.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,704,842.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ellington Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $172,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ellington Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $179,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ellington Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $693,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 170.7% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 65,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 41,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial LLC, through its subsidiary Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company acquires and manages mortgage-related assets, including residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

