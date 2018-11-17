Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (EARN) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

EARN has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th.

Shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.99. 99,802 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,658. The firm has a market cap of $136.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.55. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a twelve month low of $10.23 and a twelve month high of $13.14.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.65 million for the quarter. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a positive return on equity of 10.35%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.47%. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 82.22%.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 25,912 shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.82 per share, for a total transaction of $280,367.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 40,515 shares of company stock valued at $444,625. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blackstone Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group L.P. now owns 3,005,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,936,000 after purchasing an additional 81,306 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 870,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,829,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 529,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,972,000 after purchasing an additional 146,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 317,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 44,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.97% of the company’s stock.

About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

