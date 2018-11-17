Emmis Communications (EMMS) & Entercom Communications (ETM) Head-To-Head Comparison

Emmis Communications (NASDAQ:EMMS) and Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Emmis Communications has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Entercom Communications has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Emmis Communications and Entercom Communications’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emmis Communications $148.49 million 0.34 $82.12 million N/A N/A Entercom Communications $592.88 million 1.70 $233.84 million ($0.45) -15.76

Entercom Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Emmis Communications.

Dividends

Entercom Communications pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Emmis Communications does not pay a dividend. Entercom Communications pays out -80.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Emmis Communications and Entercom Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emmis Communications 28.32% 41.04% 13.74% Entercom Communications 19.89% 0.14% 0.05%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.2% of Emmis Communications shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.1% of Entercom Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 32.3% of Emmis Communications shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 32.6% of Entercom Communications shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Emmis Communications and Entercom Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Emmis Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A Entercom Communications 0 2 1 0 2.33

Entercom Communications has a consensus target price of $8.25, suggesting a potential upside of 16.36%. Given Entercom Communications’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Entercom Communications is more favorable than Emmis Communications.

Summary

Entercom Communications beats Emmis Communications on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Emmis Communications

Emmis Communications Corporation, a diversified media company, engages in radio broadcasting activities in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Radio, Publishing, and Corporate & Emerging Technologies. It operates 11 FM and 3 AM radio stations in New York, Los Angeles, Indianapolis, and Austin, as well as publishes Indianapolis monthly magazine. The company also develops and licenses TagStation, a cloud-based software platform that allows a broadcaster to manage album art, meta data, and enhanced advertising on its various broadcasts; and develops NextRadio, a smartphone application that marries over-the-air FM radio broadcasts with visual and interactive features on smartphones. In addition, it provides Dial Report that offers radio advertising buyers and sellers big data analytics derived from radio station network, smartphone usage, location-based data, listening data, and demographic and behavioral attributes; and engages in dynamic pricing business. Emmis Communications Corporation was founded in 1981 and is based in Indianapolis, Indiana.

About Entercom Communications

Entercom Communications Corp. operates as a radio broadcasting company in the United States. The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of February 20, 2018, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events. Entercom Communications Corp. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

