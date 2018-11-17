Empire State Realty Trust Inc (ESRT) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 454,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,234 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Empire State Realty Trust were worth $7,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ESRT. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 83,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 191,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,387 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 4,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 142,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 4,595 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESRT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered Empire State Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Empire State Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

NYSE ESRT opened at $15.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 7.10 and a quick ratio of 7.10. Empire State Realty Trust Inc has a 1-year low of $15.39 and a 1-year high of $20.93.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $123.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.49 million. Empire State Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Empire State Realty Trust Inc will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building.

