Encompass Health (EHC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a $80.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 38.72% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Encompass Health Corporation provides inpatient rehabilitation hospitals and home-based care services. It offers facility-based and home-based patient care through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies. Encompass Health Corporation, formerly known as HealthSouth Corporation, is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on EHC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Encompass Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Friday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.09.

Shares of AMEX EHC opened at $57.67 on Thursday. Encompass Health has a 1-year low of $40.86 and a 1-year high of $59.29.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 696.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC acquired a new position in Encompass Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 97.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 108.3% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation, formerly HealthSouth Corporation, is a provider of post-acute healthcare services, offering both facility-based and home-based post-acute services in 35 states and Puerto Rico through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies.

