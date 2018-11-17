Endor Protocol Tops One Day Trading Volume of $792,848.00 (EDR)

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 17th. Over the last seven days, Endor Protocol has traded 35.8% lower against the dollar. Endor Protocol has a total market capitalization of $30.59 million and $792,848.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Endor Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0446 or 0.00000801 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, IDEX, DEx.top and Bilaxy.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Endor Protocol alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $133.30 or 0.02393116 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00008297 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00009650 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000377 BTC.

PACcoin ($PAC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000024 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00015397 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Endor Protocol Profile

Endor Protocol is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,214,245 tokens and its circulating supply is 685,685,058 tokens. Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Endor Protocol’s official website is www.endor.com.

Buying and Selling Endor Protocol

Endor Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, IDEX, Gate.io, Kucoin, DEx.top, CoinBene, BitForex, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Endor Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Endor Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Endor Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Endor Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.