Enel Americas (ENIA) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enel Americas (NYSE:ENIA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Enel Americas in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued an overweight rating for the company.

Shares of ENIA stock opened at $8.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.60. Enel Americas has a 52-week low of $6.96 and a 52-week high of $12.11.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Enel Americas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in Enel Americas in the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Enel Americas by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 6,961 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Enel Americas in the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in Enel Americas in the 2nd quarter worth about $193,000. 8.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enel Americas Company Profile

Enel Américas SA operates as an electricity utility company in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using hydroelectric and thermal energy sources. As of December 31, 2017, it had 11,444 megawatts of installed generation capacity and 17.2 million distribution customers.

