Energous Corp (WATT) Receives $22.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Energous Corp (NASDAQ:WATT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.67.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Energous in a report on Sunday, August 5th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Energous from $48.50 to $24.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Energous from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Energous from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Energous from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 31st.

In other news, VP Neeraj Sahejpal sold 3,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total value of $38,638.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 103,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,444.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian J. Sereda sold 4,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total transaction of $50,485.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,456,058.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,558 shares of company stock valued at $247,725 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WATT. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Energous in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Energous in the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energous in the 3rd quarter valued at $184,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of Energous in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Energous by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 3,596 shares during the period. 24.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WATT stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.72. The company had a trading volume of 234,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,501. Energous has a 12 month low of $7.36 and a 12 month high of $33.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.82 million, a PE ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.66.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49). Energous had a negative net margin of 10,168.85% and a negative return on equity of 170.01%. The firm had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Energous will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

Energous Company Profile

Energous Corporation engages in the development of a wire-free charging system. It develops WattUp that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices, providing power at a distance and enables charging with mobility under software control.

