Energy Fuels (UUUU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Energy Fuels Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 1,136,689 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 780,115 shares.The stock last traded at $3.30 and had previously closed at $3.08.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright set a $5.00 target price on shares of Energy Fuels and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Energy Fuels from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.83.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $0.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 million.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 199,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 18,831 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 417.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 37,472 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 154,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 57,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of uranium in the United States. It operates in two segments, Conventional Uranium and ISR Uranium. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch uranium recovery facility located in Wyoming; the Alta Mesa project located in Texas; and the White Mesa Mill located in Utah.

