Energycoin Trading Down 33.2% Over Last Week (ENRG)

Energycoin (CURRENCY:ENRG) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. Energycoin has a market capitalization of $514,172.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Energycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energycoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Energycoin has traded 33.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00058067 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00001067 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002666 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Energycoin Profile

Energycoin (ENRG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 29th, 2014. Energycoin’s total supply is 122,325,446 coins. The Reddit community for Energycoin is /r/energycoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energycoin’s official website is energycoin.eu. Energycoin’s official Twitter account is @energycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Energycoin

Energycoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

