Engine (EGCC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $133,658.00

Engine (CURRENCY:EGCC) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 17th. One Engine token can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges including Bit-Z, Coinnest and HADAX. Engine has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $133,658.00 worth of Engine was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Engine has traded down 25.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00008895 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00004449 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00017682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00139015 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00224085 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $573.61 or 0.10291071 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00009774 BTC.

Engine Token Profile

Engine was first traded on February 1st, 2018. Engine’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Engine’s official Twitter account is @enginechainegcc. Engine’s official website is www.egcchain.com.

Engine Token Trading

Engine can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, Bit-Z and HADAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Engine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Engine should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Engine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

