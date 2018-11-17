Engineers Gate Manager LP Grows Stake in BBX Capital Corp (BBX)

Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in BBX Capital Corp (NYSE:BBX) by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,985 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in BBX Capital were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBX. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of BBX Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BBX Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BBX Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BBX Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BBX Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $171,000. 32.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BBX opened at $6.43 on Friday. BBX Capital Corp has a 12-month low of $5.54 and a 12-month high of $10.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $616.46 million, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. BBX Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.56%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BBX. Zacks Investment Research lowered BBX Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. B. Riley reduced their price target on BBX Capital from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 15th.

About BBX Capital

BBX Capital Corporation, formerly known as BFC Financial Corporation, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments and acquisitions of middle market companies. The firm also invests in mergers and acquisition, add-on acquisitions, divestiture, taking public companies private and private companies public, leveraged buyout, partnership, recapitalization, and restructuring.

