Engineers Gate Manager LP Raises Holdings in Carriage Services, Inc. (CSV)

Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Carriage Services were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Carriage Services by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 194,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Carriage Services by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Carriage Services by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its position in Carriage Services by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 55,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 6,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in Carriage Services by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 137,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352 shares during the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Carriage Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE CSV opened at $16.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $324.42 million, a PE ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.55. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.57 and a 52 week high of $28.96.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $64.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.79 million. Carriage Services had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 10.80%. Research analysts expect that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 9th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is 21.58%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CSV shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Carriage Services in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered Carriage Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. ValuEngine lowered Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th.

In related news, CEO Melvin C. Payne acquired 66,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.04 per share, with a total value of $1,058,640.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,223,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,630,008.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Melvin C. Payne acquired 68,651 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,137,547.07. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,286,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,316,758.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 149,151 shares of company stock worth $2,456,542. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/17/engineers-gate-manager-lp-raises-holdings-in-carriage-services-inc-csv.html.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.

Featured Article: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Carriage Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carriage Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.