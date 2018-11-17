Engineers Gate Manager LP Takes Position in Contango Oil & Gas (MCF)

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 57,841 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned 0.22% of Contango Oil & Gas at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. PEAK6 Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $180,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Fondren Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $341,000.

NYSEAMERICAN:MCF opened at $3.87 on Friday. Contango Oil & Gas has a one year low of $2.22 and a one year high of $7.32.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MCF. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Contango Oil & Gas in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Contango Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $7.00 target price on shares of Contango Oil & Gas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Contango Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered shares of Contango Oil & Gas from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.60.

Contango Oil & Gas Company Profile

Contango Oil & Gas Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas and Wyoming in the United States. As of December 31, 2017, it had proved reserves of approximately 189.3 billion cubic feet equivalent, including 91.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas, 10.6 million barrels of crude oil and condensate, and 5.6 million barrels of natural gas liquids.

