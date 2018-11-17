EnLink Midstream (ENLC) Upgraded at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $19.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ENLC. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on EnLink Midstream in a research note on Monday, November 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on EnLink Midstream from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. ValuEngine lowered EnLink Midstream from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group upgraded EnLink Midstream from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered EnLink Midstream from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. EnLink Midstream presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.57.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

Shares of EnLink Midstream stock traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $11.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,389,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,662. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. EnLink Midstream has a 1 year low of $11.15 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -231.60 and a beta of 2.33.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.08). EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. EnLink Midstream’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EnLink Midstream will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 29th were issued a $0.271 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.36%. This is a boost from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 26th. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is presently -2,160.00%.

In other news, CAO Susan J. Mcaden acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.08 per share, for a total transaction of $36,240.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,403.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 110.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 4,157 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 365.0% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,161 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 6,406 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Institutional investors own 32.12% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Crude and Condensate, and Corporate. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, exporting, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, and trans-loading crude oil, and condensate.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.