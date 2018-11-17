Enquest (ENQUF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enquest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Enquest PLC is an oil and gas development and production company. It focuses on oil and oil linked hydrocarbons. Enquest PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

OTCMKTS:ENQUF opened at $0.33 on Tuesday. Enquest has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $0.62.

EnQuest PLC, an oil and gas development and production company, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom Continental Shelf and Malaysia. The company operates through North Sea and Malaysia segments. It primarily holds interests in the Thistle/Deveron, Heather/Broom, the Dons area, Magnus, the Greater Kittiwake Area, Scolty/Crathes, and Alma/Galia; and in the Kraken development, and a non-operated interest in the Alba producing oil field, as well as the PM8/Seligi production sharing contract and the Tanjong Baram risk services contract in Malaysia.

