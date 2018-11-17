EnSync (ESNC) Given a $2.00 Price Target by HC Wainwright Analysts

HC Wainwright set a $2.00 target price on EnSync (NYSEAMERICAN:ESNC) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EnSync from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.25 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 28th.

Shares of ESNC stock opened at $0.19 on Tuesday. EnSync has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $0.56.

EnSync (NYSEAMERICAN:ESNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 million.

In related news, Director Theodore Stern bought 192,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.26 per share, with a total value of $50,000.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 784,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,990.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in EnSync stock. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA lifted its holdings in shares of EnSync Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ESNC) by 57.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,330,720 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 487,347 shares during the period. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA owned 1.96% of EnSync worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

EnSync Company Profile

EnSync, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, and manufactures energy management systems solutions for the residential and commercial energy systems, and independent utility energy systems markets in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Matrix energy management, an energy control system for the commercial and residential energy systems markets; Home Energy System for property developers and residential customers; and DER SuperModule system, a self-contained DER system that integrates with renewable generation, customer load, and grid interconnection for deploying the least expensive, highest value, and most reliable electricity.

