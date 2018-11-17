Entegra Financial Corp (ENFC) Shares Sold by Wasatch Advisors Inc.

Wasatch Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Entegra Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ENFC) by 22.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 119,152 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 34,463 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Entegra Financial were worth $3,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Entegra Financial by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Entegra Financial by 99.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 29,497 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Entegra Financial by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 23,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Entegra Financial by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 78,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,303,000 after buying an additional 7,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entegra Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. FIG Partners cut shares of Entegra Financial to a “market-perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Entegra Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Entegra Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of Entegra Financial stock opened at $23.05 on Friday. Entegra Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $21.99 and a 52-week high of $30.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.23 million, a PE ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Entegra Financial (NASDAQ:ENFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). Entegra Financial had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $14.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.56 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Entegra Financial Corp will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

About Entegra Financial

Entegra Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Entegra Bank that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including savings accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, money market accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

