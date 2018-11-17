Enterprise GP (EPE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.25

Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. (NYSE:EPE) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.25 and last traded at $1.29, with a volume of 36009 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

EPE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enterprise GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Enterprise GP in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KLR Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Enterprise GP in a research note on Monday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enterprise GP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.68.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.55.

Enterprise GP (NYSE:EPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The energy producer reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $338.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.15 million. Enterprise GP had a negative return on equity of 12.75% and a negative net margin of 14.59%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Enterprise GP news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 311,907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total transaction of $449,146.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chad D. England bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.77 per share, for a total transaction of $88,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 150,943 shares in the company, valued at $267,169.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 115,000 shares of company stock worth $203,400 and sold 2,433,137 shares worth $4,157,081. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cpwm LLC bought a new position in Enterprise GP during the 3rd quarter worth about $289,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Enterprise GP by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 186,592 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 43,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in Enterprise GP by 131.3% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 625,001 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 354,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise GP Company Profile (NYSE:EPE)

EP Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the exploration for and the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company has interests in three primary areas, such as the Permian basin in West Texas; the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; and the Altamont Field in the Uinta basin in Northeastern Utah.

