Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. (EPE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. (NYSE:EPE) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.72.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise GP in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enterprise GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, KLR Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise GP in a research note on Monday, August 20th.

In related news, VP Jace D. Locke bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.76 per share, with a total value of $26,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 213,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,136.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Raymond J. Ambrose bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.77 per share, with a total value of $88,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,169.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $203,400 and sold 2,433,137 shares valued at $4,157,081. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in Enterprise GP by 131.3% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 625,001 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 354,788 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Enterprise GP by 30.1% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 186,592 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 43,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cpwm LLC bought a new position in Enterprise GP during the third quarter valued at $289,000. 66.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EPE traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,541,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.55, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $334.44 million, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 3.50. Enterprise GP has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $3.50.

Enterprise GP (NYSE:EPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The energy producer reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $338.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.15 million. Enterprise GP had a negative return on equity of 12.75% and a negative net margin of 14.59%. On average, research analysts expect that Enterprise GP will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise GP Company Profile

EP Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the exploration for and the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company has interests in three primary areas, such as the Permian basin in West Texas; the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; and the Altamont Field in the Uinta basin in Northeastern Utah.

