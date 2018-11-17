Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $9.53 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) will announce sales of $9.53 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.93 billion and the lowest is $9.27 billion. Enterprise Products Partners reported sales of $8.43 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will report full year sales of $36.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $35.95 billion to $37.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $37.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.51 billion to $38.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Enterprise Products Partners.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. SunTrust Banks set a $33.00 target price on Enterprise Products Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.83.

NYSE:EPD traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.91. 4,573,762 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,337,261. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.87. Enterprise Products Partners has a 1 year low of $23.10 and a 1 year high of $30.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.4325 per share. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 30th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 131.06%.

In other news, Director James T. Hackett sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $673,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 226,832 shares in the company, valued at $6,110,854.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider W Randall Fowler acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.19 per share, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 18.5% in the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 11,109 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.3% in the second quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 140,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,882,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.3% in the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 26,826 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,863 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 19.8% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.32% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

