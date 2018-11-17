ePlus (PLUS) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “ePlus inc. is a leading provider of technology solutions. ePlus enables organizations to optimize their IT infrastructure and supply chain processes by delivering world-class IT products from top manufacturers, professional services, flexible lease financing, proprietary software, and patented business methods. With the highest certifications from top technology partners and expertise in key technologies from data center to security, cloud, and collaboration, ePlus transforms IT from a cost center to a business enabler. “

Get ePlus alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PLUS. BidaskClub raised shares of ePlus from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of ePlus in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of ePlus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $103.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUS traded up $0.93 on Wednesday, reaching $81.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,868. ePlus has a 52-week low of $67.65 and a 52-week high of $107.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.22.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.07). ePlus had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $345.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.95 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that ePlus will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eric D. Hovde sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.75, for a total transaction of $508,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,952,683.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark P. Marron sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total transaction of $2,019,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,073,954.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,794 shares of company stock valued at $4,750,250 over the last three months. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ePlus by 3.9% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 29,257 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ePlus by 55.0% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,683 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 3,437 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in ePlus in the third quarter valued at about $1,075,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ePlus in the third quarter valued at about $11,634,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ePlus in the third quarter valued at about $445,000. 90.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ePlus

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ePlus (PLUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.