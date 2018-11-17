Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Acer Therapeutics Inc’s FY2018 Earnings (ACER)

Acer Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACER) – William Blair upped their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 12th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($2.04) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($2.29). William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Acer Therapeutics’ Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($1.06) EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.10.

ACER has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub cut Acer Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. HC Wainwright set a $55.00 price target on Acer Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Acer Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Raymond James raised Acer Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Acer Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

Shares of ACER stock opened at $25.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.76 million, a PE ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 2.75. Acer Therapeutics has a one year low of $11.36 and a one year high of $34.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACER. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Acer Therapeutics by 177.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 154,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 98,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Acer Therapeutics by 2,015.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 7,418 shares in the last quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Acer Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,360,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Acer Therapeutics by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 9,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Acer Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,855,000. 8.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Acer Therapeutics

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of rare diseases with critical unmet medical needs. Its product candidates include Celiprolol for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos syndrome; and ACER-001 for the treatment of urea cycle disorders and maple syrup urine disease.

