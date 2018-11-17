Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR) Stock Price Down 2%

Shares of Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) dropped 2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $45.56 and last traded at $45.40. Approximately 270,196 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 866,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.32.

ESPR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Esperion Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.96.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.64) by ($0.22). During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.86) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics Inc will post -6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $5,638,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger S. Newton sold 17,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total value of $903,585.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 615,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,432,812.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,027 shares of company stock valued at $9,366,627 in the last 90 days. 32.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd now owns 8,719 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

