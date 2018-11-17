Evans Bancorp Inc. (EVBN) Shares Bought by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Evans Bancorp Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,047 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Evans Bancorp were worth $2,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Evans Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Evans Bancorp by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Evans Bancorp by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Evans Bancorp by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Evans Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $541,000.

Get Evans Bancorp alerts:

EVBN stock opened at $42.00 on Friday. Evans Bancorp Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.10 and a 1 year high of $49.23.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $16.85 million during the quarter.

Separately, Hovde Group lowered Evans Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 27th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Evans Bancorp Inc. (EVBN) Shares Bought by Systematic Financial Management LP” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/17/evans-bancorp-inc-evbn-shares-bought-by-systematic-financial-management-lp.html.

Evans Bancorp Company Profile

Evans Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York. It operates through two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities. The company offers deposit products, which include checking and NOW accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evans Bancorp Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN).

Receive News & Ratings for Evans Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evans Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.